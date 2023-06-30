Margie Lee Teague Gilbert, 85, passed Friday, June 30, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

She was born to the late Everette Teague and Lelia Borders Teague on Monday, June 20, 1938, in Alexander County. Ms. Gilbert was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, painting, carving, and working in her flower and vegetable garden. Margie loved her family and cherished spending time with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherrill Teague; sons, Harlee and Clay Teague; brothers, Pete, Bob and Carl Teague; sisters, Madelene Gragg and Hilda Basch; and great-grandson, Leland Smith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Margie include her daughters, Anita Smith (Don), Sandra Marlowe (Fred), and Lotty Smith (Dwight); grandchildren, Holly Smith (Tracey), Amanda Smith, Matthew Marlowe (Stacey), Stewart Marlowe (Brandy), Harland Smith (Brandy), Justin Smith, Caleb Teague (Kayla), and Carolann Teague; great-grandchildren, Tyler Marlowe, Katelynn Marlowe, Abraham Marlowe, Layla Caudle, Walker Smith, and Ella Teague; sister, Charlotte Fox (Ernie); honorary daughter, Angie Baker; honorary sons, Tony Teague and Allen Teague; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Matthew Marlowe will officiate.

Stewart Marlowe, Harland Smith, Justin Smith, Tony Teague, Allen Teague, and Dwight Smith will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Hiddenite Community Helpers Food Pantry, 45 Fire Dept Ct, Hiddenite, NC 28636/

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

