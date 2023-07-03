Sandra Stamey Tibbs, 52, passed away on July 3, 2023, after a courageous and long battle with cancer, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.

She was born on Thursday, February 4, 1971.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Helen Hefner, and Scott and Marie Stamey.

Sandra was a loving mom, grammy, sister, and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, planting flowers, reading a good book, caring for everyone around her, and attending church.

Sandra was a hard worker and excelled at anything she put her mind to. She was strong and she lit up any room she walked into. She cared for others above herself. Her sense of humor could bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Survivors include her parents, Evelynn Hefner and William Stamey; her brother, Steve (Alisha) Stamey; her children, Chris Punch and Morgan (Jerome) Long; her grandchildren, Mason Long, Kayden Stamey, and Calum Long; her aunts, Lynda Kirby and Karen Hyman; her nieces, Brooke Stamey and Sierra Hayes; her nephews, Steven Stamey and Ridge Stamey; and special friends, Kenny Ferguson, Mike Tibbs, Megan Smith, Grayson Smith, and Autumn Stamey.

Sandra’s service to celebrate her life will be Friday, July 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Discovery Church, 2201 Startown Rd, Newton. Pastor Smith Sharpe will officiate. Family are invited to attend her graveside burial after the service at Maiden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Sandra requested that donations be made to cancer research https://www.metavivor.org/take-action/donate/.