Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams plants abruptly close

Signs posted on entrances over weekend

By MICAH HENRY

A Taylorsville furniture company has closed down over the weekend, due to monetary problems leaving it unable to continue operations.

Officials with the company, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, posted signs on the truck gate and office door of the Taylorsville plant at One Comfortable Place off Millersville Road dated Saturday, August 26.

The signs include:

“Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to continue business operations.

“Any MG+BW employees that are located at the following NC locations should not report to work as of Monday, August 28th:

• Main Plant: Taylorsville

• Frame Plant: Hiddenite

• NCDC: Statesville

• Any home office remote workers are not to log in

• All home office workers.

“We are sorry about the difficulties this may cause.

“As soon as we have a schedule to get your tools & personal belongings, we will contact you. Thank you.”

The office door bears a letter from Chris Moye, Interim CEO for the company who took the leadership position April 21. The letter from Moye reads as follows:

August 26, 2023



Via Mail and Email

Re: Notice to Employees Regarding Separation Due to Facility Closure

Dear Employee:

The purpose of this letter is to provide you with official notice under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).

As you may know, the current economic climate has presented significant challenges to the furniture industry. While we have been buoyed by the support of our wonderful employees, like yourself, The Mitchell Gold Co. d/b/a Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (the “Company”) has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to secure critical financing to continue business operations. In the wake of this unfortunate development, the Company will sadly need to wind down operations and terminate the employment of our employees beginning on August 26, 2023.

Because these events were unforeseen, we were unable to provide you and others with more notice of this difficult decision.

Your position will be affected by these events, and your last day of employment with the Company is expected to be on October 25, 2023, unless you are asked to perform additional services during the 14 day period from that date (or your layoff date is otherwise revised from that date). We are sorry to have to bring you this news.

There are no “bumping rights” to determine who will be separated, and this is a permanent separation. We are also notifying the appropriate local elected officials and the State’s Dislocated Worker and Rapid Response Unit so that you and other employees can be provided as much assistance and opportunity as possible.

With respect to final pay, you will be paid your final wages, if any, up through your last day of employment. Any benefits from the Company, including health in urance benefits, will end on August 31, 2023.

You may be eligible for continuation of certain Company Benefits at your expense through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (“COBRA”). Information related to continuation of these benefits will be mailed to you separately. You should contact your local unemployment office for information regarding the availability of unemployment insurance benefits (https://www.des.nc.gov/individuals/apply-unemployment).

We regret that this difficult and unexpected situation has made this necessary. We also thank you for your service and dedication to the Company and we wish you and your family the best during this transition.

Should you have any questions about the matters contained in this notice or any other issues, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Chris Moye

The Mitchell Gold Co.