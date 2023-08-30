Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams plants abruptly close; over 500 jobless
Signs posted on entrances over weekend; 486 employees in Alexander and 47 in Iredell affected
By MICAH HENRY
(updated Aug. 30, 2023, 6:15 p.m.)
A Taylorsville furniture company has closed down over the weekend, due to monetary problems leaving it unable to continue operations.
Officials with the company, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, posted signs on the truck gate and office door of the Taylorsville plant at One Comfortable Place off Millersville Road dated Saturday, August 26.
The signs include:
“Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to continue business operations.
“Any MG+BW employees that are located at the following NC locations should not report to work as of Monday, August 28th:
• Main Plant: Taylorsville
• Frame Plant: Hiddenite
• NCDC: Statesville
• Any home office remote workers are not to log in
• All home office workers.
“We are sorry about the difficulties this may cause.
“As soon as we have a schedule to get your tools & personal belongings, we will contact you. Thank you.”
Companies that have announced plans to either close a facility or conduct a mass personnel layoff are required to file with the state, under certain circumstances, a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification—commonly called a WARN notice. The WARN notice filed by Mitchell Gold Co. leaders on August 28 stated, in part, “At the present time, it is expected that approximately 440 employees at or assigned/reporting to our Taylorsville site, 47 employees at or assigned/reporting to our Statesville site, and 46 employees at or assigned/reporting to our Hiddenite site will be permanently laid off.”
Company co-founder speaks
Mitchell Gold, co-founder who started the company in 1989 with business partner Bob Williams, retired in July 2019. From that time, Gold and Williams had no involvement in running the company, he said, until April 2023 when Gold was brought in to support the new CEO, Chris Moye. Gold has assisted Moye with vendor relations, marketing, and employee relations in the past four months.
“He’s been really employee-oriented and well oriented toward our suppliers,” Gold related.
Gold said in a phone interview August 28 that he was “beyond heartbroken, depressed, frustrated, and angry” with the situation. “I feel just horrible for my employees, who have been such great employees for so many years. Some have been there for six months, some have been there for 34 years.”
Gold said he is making calls and hoping to raise capital to get financing to resurrect operations, if possible. He estimated this would take $25 to $30 million.
Current owner is private investment firm in Arkansas
Since 2014, the majority shareholder in Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has been The Stephens Group, based in Arkansas, which is a private family investment firm, according to the company’s website. When contacted about the closure, the firm issued the following statement:
“At The Stephens Group, we pride ourselves in our principles and living those out through how we conduct our business, who we work with, and what we invest in. Throughout our history, we have been able to help many companies unlock their value and succeed in the marketplace. While we do everything we can to support our portfolio companies, how their stories play out are not always fully within our control.
“We invested in Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (the “Company”) in 2014 in full support of the Company’s priorities, solid vision, and unique offerings. Over the past 9 years, we have worked closely with the Company as it has released new and exciting collections, collaborated with various designers, and designed unique pieces that are used with love in homes all across the world. Recently, we invested another $20 million to restructure the Company to support its operations and set the business up for success moving forward.
“Unfortunately, shortly after this restructuring, the Company’s lender withdrew its support, forcing Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams to cease operations. The Stephens Group knows that the Company has done the best it could in a very challenging situation and empathizes with all those who are impacted,” the statement read.
CEO letter posted on office door
On Saturday, August 26, the office door displayed a letter from Chris Moye, Interim CEO for the company, who took the leadership position April 21. The letter from Moye reads as follows:
August 26, 2023
Via Mail and Email
Re: Notice to Employees Regarding Separation Due to Facility Closure
Dear Employee:
The purpose of this letter is to provide you with official notice under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).
As you may know, the current economic climate has presented significant challenges to the furniture industry. While we have been buoyed by the support of our wonderful employees, like yourself, The Mitchell Gold Co. d/b/a Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (the “Company”) has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to secure critical financing to continue business operations. In the wake of this unfortunate development, the Company will sadly need to wind down operations and terminate the employment of our employees beginning on August 26, 2023. Because these events were unforeseen, we were unable to provide you and others with more notice of this difficult decision.
Your position will be affected by these events, and your last day of employment with the Company is expected to be on October 25 [Editor’s note: state officials say the date is August 25], 2023, unless you are asked to perform additional services during the 14 day period from that date (or your layoff date is otherwise revised from that date). We are sorry to have to bring you this news.
There are no “bumping rights” to determine who will be separated, and this is a permanent separation. We are also notifying the appropriate local elected officials and the State’s Dislocated Worker and Rapid Response Unit so that you and other employees can be provided as much assistance and opportunity as possible.
With respect to final pay, you will be paid your final wages, if any, up through your last day of employment. Any benefits from the Company, including health insurance benefits, will end on August 31, 2023.
You may be eligible for continuation of certain Company Benefits at your expense through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (“COBRA”). Information related to continuation of these benefits will be mailed to you separately. You should contact your local unemployment office for information regarding the availability of unemployment insurance benefits (https://www.des.nc.gov/individuals/apply-unemployment).
We regret that this difficult and unexpected situation has made this necessary. We also thank you for your service and dedication to the Company and we wish you and your family the best during this transition.
Should you have any questions about the matters contained in this notice or any other issues, please feel free to contact me.
Sincerely,
Chris Moye
The Mitchell Gold Co.
———————-
NCWorks staff to provide assistance to former MG+BW employees
Alexander County Commissioners and staff have been working with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG), Western Piedmont Workforce Development Board, and NCWorks to facilitate assistance for those who lost their jobs following the closure of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. NCWorks Career Center staff will be in Alexander County to assist these employees beginning this Tuesday.
NCWorks staff will be on hand at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center (230 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville) on the following dates: Tuesday, August 29, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Wednesday, August 30, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.; Thursday, August 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Tuesday, September 5, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Wednesday, September 6, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.; and Thursday, September 7, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
They can assist with services such as: career planning and coaching, resume review and development, job preparation workshops, scholarships for training, and skills assessment and labor market information.
NCWorks staff cannot file a person’s unemployment claim, but they can walk through the steps of filing a claim.
For more information, call the NCWorks Career Center at (828) 466-5535.
(See more important information at this link.)
Does this mean the employees must be paid through 10.25 under the NC WARN act?
If I worked there , I would find out if the upper management took bonuses and or depression packages and if so let your new agency’s know
This is so messed up. The accounting in this corporation knew that this company was insolvent and the company warned no one. This is the week that Alexander County is starting back to school, and families are sending their kids to school, and now all of the parents and other employees at this company have to worry about being able to pay their bills.
These people should have been given an opportunity to find employment elsewhere. It is a shame that these people have been done so poorly.
what happen to those federal laws that employees must get a 90 day notice before a plant shuts down,Wow a 1 day notice and your out of a job.
Wow, this is messed up. They couldn’t even continue the insurance for a couple of months? It’s bad enough losing the paycheck but the insurance too?
Wonder if these jobs went to Asia. If so I hope Americans stop buying these products.
If people have vacation days, 401 benefits personal time off. Will the people get that pay. Also will the employees get servance pay? We are entitled to those. Please give us an answer
What a cowardly way to end people’s livelihood. MGBW was advertising for help wanted as of Friday. Some shifts were working overtime. Then they shutter the doors literally overnight?
Is this the new norm for corporations?
I feel so bad for all the employees and their families. Especially with medical benefits ending.
Let’s hope the county and state hold them responsible to do the right thing,
Biden economics strikes again. Best of luck to all those at Mitchell Gold!
I’m really sorry to hear this. It was a great company with great staff. But not unexpected. The quality of the furniture was great, but my God, their prices were astronomical! The vast majority of people could not afford to buy a Knick-knack from them. Instead of staying relevant, they priced themselves out of existence.
I feel so bad for the employees of Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams. I lost my job due to massive layoffs at the furniture company I worked for. I was a 33 year employee. I tend to think that the management who has hands on knowledge knew it was coming.
Joe Biden’s inflation stricken economy strikes again. Congratulations to all who voted for him and his disastrous policies.
Congrats Democrats!
It’s really a shame that the employees were not given some kind of heads up so they could prepare for their next step.
I sure management knew what was happening,they should have been upfront with their loyal employees.
Times are hard enough as it is,now there are over 500 PLUS people scrambling.
Shame on Mitchell Gold.
Bidenomics strikes again.
Most of my paid for order is now on hold w ryder. I am unable to get a release for what was supposed to be a 9/6 delivery. I also have a paid for chair i will probably never see, two lamps and a book case i will probably never see. Terrible!!
I also had a delivery scheduled for a client with Ryder that is now “on hold”. It is terrible that merchandise that is paid for and at Ryder is being held hostage by Ryder. I am willing to pick up my bed but they are uncooperative and unwilling to discuss.
I’ve heard of people who break off personal relationships by text messages. I can’t help but feel sad for those who likely feel they weren’t worth a more personal good-bye. Unfortunately, character is a rare commodity these days. I pray for all our families who are impacted by this devastating circumstance, then insulted by the way it was handled.
Welcome to Joe Biden’s Bidenomics!! Small manufacturing is gonna be crushed. Get all your furniture at the dollar store.
We are hiring! Walk-in Interviews for all displaced Wed 2 PM to 5PM Hiring for Production, Maintenance, Quality.
Keystone Powdered Metals
250 Old Murdock Rd
Troutman NC
It was a good place.Sorry that it happened. A lot of good people lost their jobs.
I have ordered two chairs that were paid for to replace my damaged chairs. Will I be able to receive them??
Barbara Simons
6179474950
We are hiring at our lawndale nc plant , leather upholsters, sewers a family owned business at the same location for 25 years. 7045323226
The company] has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to secure critical financing to continue business operations.”
This has nothing to do with Joe Biden’s Bidenomics.
This is clearly mangement problem by the group that bought them in 2015.
People lost there jobs and or now trying to make it a political problem. Sorry for those who lost there jobs.
There are several furniture companys that just open in the Conover area.
EJ Victor wants to help our community and those affected. Please contact our HR department to inquire about openings, 828-437-1991.
Grayfield Cabinetry is seeking want to be cabinet makers
Only serious applicates need apply
828 312 4363
Off Oxford School rd in Claremont. Near Hwy 16
Cecil holifield
Cbhollifield@att.net