Junior Allen Herman, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Accordius Health of Wilkesboro.

Junior was born February 14, 1961, in Alexander County, to the late William Junior Herman and Lizzy Geraldine Daniels Herman. Junior was a bus driver and Teacher Assistant at Taylorsville Elementary School for 30 years and a member of Popular Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Herman.

Those left to cherish his memory include three brothers, Keith Herman of Hudson, James Herman and wife Patricia of Taylorsville, and Tony Herman and wife Elisa of Taylorsville; a sister, Carol Herman of Taylorsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home in Stony Point. Rev. Robert Lafon will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Herman Family.