Mary Robeson, 68, of Catawba, passed away on September 11, 2023, at her home after an extended illness.

Mary was born on July 6, 1955, in Hampton, Virginia, to the late Laurance Bernard August Jr. and Carolyn Jones August. Mary was a mail carrier for the USPS and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gordon Robeson of the home; two sisters, Kim Downing of Catawba, and Diane August.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Roberson Family.