Harold Fox, 83, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2023, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston–Salem after a period of declining health.

Harold was born November 14, 1939, in Alexander County, to the late Jesse Monroe Fox and Suma Dyson Fox. Harold was a farmer and truck driver, and he was of the Southern Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Broome Fox; a son, Robert Anthony “Andy” Fox; four brothers, Donald “Coon Eye” Ingram, J.C. “Big Will” Fox, Jimmy “Rouge” Fox, and Jerry “Babe” Fox; and a sister, Martha Neil Fox Robinette.

Those left to cherish his memory include three daughters, Lisa Fox Johnson and husband Steve of Stony Point, Michelle Fox Moore and husband Brian of Statesville, and Stacie Fox Younce and husband Robert of Statesville. Harold had 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also, left to cherish his memory are several half-siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. Burial will be at Temple Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Trae Johnson, Nick Miethe, Jacob Younce, Ryan Younce, Logan Younce, and Michael Fox.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Dagenhart, Lin Ellis, and Roger Lackey.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Fox Family.