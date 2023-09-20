Jerry Lee Joines, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Jerry was born August 2, 1946, in Alexander County, the son of the late Claude Joines and Alice Lowe Joines.

He worked at CVCC Taylorsville campus and was of the Baptist faith. He always enjoyed time with family and friends.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Janette Lawing of Hickory, and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023, and the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Carsons Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Jerry Joines.