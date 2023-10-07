Johnny “Papa J” Sharpe, 76, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born on Thursday, December 19, 1946, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ralph and Alta Mae Sharpe.

Mr. Sharpe worked as a cabinet maker-job-coordinator at Statesville Fixtures before retiring. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to watch Tar Heel basketball, work with computers, and keep up with friends and family through social media.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Maxine Sharpe; second wife, Ruth Ann; and children, Ronald Lee Sharpe and Jessica Renee Sharpe.

Those left to cherish the memory of Johnny include his children, Teresa Hicks (Scott), Pam Sharpe, and Wesley Sharpe; his brother, Jim Sharpe (Joy); his first wife, Jessica Johnson; his grandchildren, Jonathan Hicks (Emily), Joshua Hicks (Jessica), Kelly Baity (David), Shannon Pennell (Mandie), Jessica Setzer, Molly Setzer, Andrew Sharpe (Lauren), Lexie Stewart (Justin), Jonni Moore, and Westin “Journey” Sharpe; and his great-grandchildren, Chloe, Logan, Lyla, Leanne, Avery, Kreighton, Kason, Karissa, Noah, Ella, Luke, Annaleigh, Brody, Charli, Everleigh, Skyleigh, and Nayely.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon, on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Curtis White will officiate.

Memorials may be made to a hospice of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Johnny “Papa J” Sharpe.