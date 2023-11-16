Burning ban remains in effect

(updated Nov. 16, 2023)

Alexander County is under a burning ban, as declared Wednesday, Nov. 8, by the Alexander County Fire Marshal and N.C. Forest Service. No outdoor burning is permitted.

This has been put in effect due to the extremely dry conditions in Alexander and surrounding counties. A small amount of rain, which fell on Friday, did not bring enough relief to cancel the ban.

Steve Troxler, State Agriculture Commissioner, as per state law (NC G.S. 106-944 & 106-946) has cancelled all burning permits and is prohibiting all open burning for the entire counties of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Catawba, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Madison, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey.

Additionally, Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle has declared a burning ban on fires within 100 feet of occupied dwellings, which is not covered by Troxler’s action.

Alexander County Forest Service Ranger David Huffman said firefighters were busy during the week with fires. He has issued 15 fire citations for burning ban violations since Nov. 8. The fine is $100 plus $183 in court costs.

An unattended trash fire escaped in Hiddenite on Tuesday and burned a small area of woods. There were no inuries and no responsible party was found.

Huffman said that on Nov. 4, before the ban was in effect, a fire occurred off Doc Connelly Road affecting 10-15 acres of pasture land. The NCFS Alexander, NCFS Alexander Strike Team, Vashti and six other fire departments responded, said Huffman. Severely low relative humidity led to the possible cause of an electric fence starting the fire.

A fire off Lindsey Bebber Road broke out on the night of Nov. 5, which burned 3/10 acre in the woods. Ellendale, Taylorsville, Sugar Loaf, and three engines with NCFS responded. Huffman said the cause was an unattended campfire and a warning ticket was issued.