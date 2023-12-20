Alfred Smith Lowrance, 80, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Health In Winston-Salem.

Smith was born October 23, 1943, in Iredell County, to the late Grier Foster Lowrance and Reba Lackey Lowrance.

Smith was retired from Randy Marion Ford. He was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church and served in many capacities. Smith was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and would talk about his family often.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael D. “Mike” Lowrance.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Nancy Norton Lowrance of the home; his son, Joseph Michael Lowrance of Texas; his daughter, Annette Lowrance Parker and husband Kent of Hiddenite; his brother, Jimmy Lowrance and wife Joyce of Hiddenite; his sister, Debbie Moose and husband Jr. of Stony Point; five grandchildren, David Parker (Savannah), Michael Parker, Daniel Parker, Brittany Lowrance (Johnny), and Joseph Michael Lowrance Jr. and wife Kaelea; and eight great-grandchildren, Blayze, Skylin, Gryffon, Gracie, Bennett, Asher, Liam, and Kolsen.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Pisgah UMC. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Rev Mike Duncan will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Pallbearers include David Parker, Michael Parker, Daniel Parker, Johnny Bare, and Joseph Lowrance Jr.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Lowrance Family.