Due to Christmas falling on Monday, Town of Taylorsville trash and recycling pickup will be on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Trash pickup will run on a normal schedule the following week for New Year’s Day.

Town offices will be closed December 22, 25, 26, and January 1.

Alexander County Government offices will be closed December 25, 26, 27, and January 1.

The Taylorsville Times office will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, and Monday, Dec. 25, to celebrate Christmas.