Kenneth Wayne Morrow, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 1, 2024.

He was born to the late Richard Graham and Margaret Charlene Bolick Morrow on Sunday, November 23, 1941, in Catawba County. During his working career, he was a Hydrotech at Duke Energy. Kenneth was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. Mr. Morrow enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and working on vehicles and was all around a jack of all trades.

Those left to cherish the memories of Kenneth include his wife of 61 years, Marguerite Ann Bowman Morrow; daughter, Tammy Morrow; son, Todd Morrow (Deanne); sister, Diane Burns (Jim); five grandchildren, Brett Morrow (Ashley), Adrian Foster (Summer), Jacob Gwaltney, Nicole Morrow Hammer (Isaac), and Heidi Morrow; eight great-grandchildren, Dylan Foster, Kirra Foster, Easton Morrow, Adley Morrow, Kohen Gwaltney, Beckett Hammer, Baylor Hammer, and Livvy Hammer; along with nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation for Mr. Morrow will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Smyrna Baptist Church in Taylorsville from 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Smyrna Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Mitch King will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Brett Morrow, Adrian Foster, Jacob Gwaltney, Kevin Weikle, Isaac Hammer, and Dylan Foster will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church at 6174 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

