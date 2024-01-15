Jo Ann Fox Lowe, 89, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at her home in Alexander County.

She was born to the late Bryant William Fox and Aquillia Fincannon Fox on Wednesday, January 24, 1934, in Alexander County.

During her working career, Ms. Lowe worked as a nurse at the Alexander County Health Department until she retired. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was very active in Billy Ingram’s Sunday School Class. Jo Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed crosswords, and traveling to the beach. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchild.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernadette Cranford and Katrinia White; a brother, Glade Fox; and a niece, Jennifer Byerley.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jo Ann include her son, Harold Edward Lowe Jr.; granddaughter, Mallory Huffman; three brothers, Mack Fox, Hendle Fox, and William Bill Fox; special nephew, Derrek Byerley; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1400 Hwy 16 S, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Liledoun Cemetery Fund, 2628 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.