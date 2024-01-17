Argell Cook Pennell, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at her residence under hospice care.

Mrs. Pennell was born March 24, 1942, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Walt Cook and Mattie Goodwin Cook.

She was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Argell loved Jesus, sweets, and her three dogs, Rufus, Honey, and Opie.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Atwell Pennell; a son, Craig Pennell; and four sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her son, Michael Pennell; her daughter, Penny Lambert and husband Kent; her two granddaughters, Brittany Puckett and husband Tyler, and Samantha Speaks and husband Taylor; her grandson, Brandon Pennell; a great-grandchild on the way; and her sister, Dina Mae Marlowe.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Mike Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Randy Shoemaker, Sr., Randy Shoemaker, Jr., Scotty Shoemaker, Jr., Phillip Lambert, Matthew Cook, Joe Cook, Timmy Cook, and Steven Hamm.

The family would like to express a special thanks to caregiver, Terri Reavis, for the care and love shown to Mrs. Pennell for the last seven years and her special friend, Tina Shook.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681, to assist with Mrs. Pennell’s final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Argell Cook Pennell.