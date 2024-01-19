Imogene Moats, 85, formerly of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton.

She was born June 26, 1938, in Kingston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Andy Whitted and Roxie Hallcox Whitted.

She worked for Southern Devices for a number of years and was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed cooking and loved to serve her family and friends.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Moats, and seven siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Ronald Rose (Judy) of Florida, and Donald Rose of Gastonia; her grandchildren, Amanda Walker (Anthony), Anthony Rose, Alex Rose, and Amber Hickson (Kenny); and her great-grandchildren, Ariana Harren, Leland Walker, Roman Walker, Jaxon Walker, Brandon Rose, Alexa Rose, Leah Hickson, and Kensie Hickson.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Liledoun Baptist Church. Pastor Neil George and Pastor Jason Payne will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Liledoun Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Imogene Moats.