Richard Lynn Teague, 69, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born to Ethel Marie Richey Teague and the late Richard Teague on Sunday, July 4, 1954, in Catawba County. During his working career, Mr. Teague worked as a building inspector for Alexander County. He was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church and served as their sound tech and trustee.

Lynn was a carpenter and enjoyed building things. He also enjoyed watching sports, coaching recreation ball, was a referee, and was a member of the NC High School Athletic Association.

He loved his Lord, was a devout Christian, and loved and respected all people. He was willing to help anyone at any time. His legacy and lessons will live on in the hearts and minds of us all.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Brad Teague and Josh Jowers.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lynn include his bride (wife) of 41 years, Carolyn Teague; son, Jonathan “R.J” Teague; mother, Ethel Teague; brothers, Roger Dale Teague (Debbie) and Michael Teague; sisters, Deborah Moretz and Patty Spencer (Tim); and a world’s worth of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Fellowship Advent Christian Church from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Fellowship Advent Christian Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Dave Ross will officiate.

The family will accept flowers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.