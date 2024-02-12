Wilma Leigh Matney Blankenship, 72, of Hiddenite, passed away on February 12, 2024, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after an extended illness.

Wilma was born September 1, 1951, in Buchanan County, Virginia, to the late Robert Matney and Edna Matney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Haven Matney, Ira Matney, Herman Matney, Ray Matney, Carter Matney, and Jerry Matney; and four sisters, Myrtle Matney, Shirley Stacy, Lorine Keen, and Geraldine Wilmer.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jerry Blankenship (Amy) of Hiddenite; her brother, Richard Matney and wife Jo of Hurley, Virginia; her sister, Christine Stacy of Grundy, Virginia; three grandchildren, Robbie Blankenship and wife Hannah, Kendall Blankenship, and Mattie Blankenship; and two great-grandchildren, Everleigh Blankenship and Elanor Blankenship.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Blankenship Family.