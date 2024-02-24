Gary Eugene “Pete” Lackey, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Gary was born November 28, 1950, in Alexander County, the son of Lona Belle Poole Lackey and the late Joe B. Lackey, Jr.

Gary was self-employed as a truck driver and a timber cutter. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing and playing Bingo. In earlier years, he coached softball and was into go-kart racing. He was a ‘jack of all trades.’

Including his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Effie Irene Lackey; brothers, Beryl Carlton, Jr. and Steve H. Lackey; and his nephew, Melvin T. Morrison.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Melissa Smith Lackey; his daughters, Tabitha Annissa Gray and Kisha H. Hawthorne (David); his sons, Gary William Lackey, Tramell C. Lackey (Cathy), and Chadrick Dion Lackey; his step-children, Brittany Moore (Keith), Sharika Godfrey (Matthew), and Nathan D. Smith; his grandchildren, Devante Lackey, Kristopher Poole, Krislynn Hawthorne, Jillian Lackey, Hailee Lackey, Preston Lackey, Joshua Lackey, Nyasia Moore, Dezire Moore, Uriah Moore, and Gracie Trammell; his great-grandchild, Layani Lackey; his sister, Barbara L. Robinson; his brothers, William Ray Lackey (Joyce) and Harvey Lackey (Jeannie); his sister-in-law, V. Diane Carlton; his special friend, Brian Barnette; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 29, 2024, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

