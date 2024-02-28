Justin Nicholas Ray, 17, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Caldwell County.

He was born to Nicole Renee Simpson on Saturday, July 15, 2006, in Chatham County, Georgia. Justin was of the Christian faith. He attended Alexander Central High School and was in his third year of masonry.

Those left to cherish the memories of Justin include his mother, Nicole Renee Simpson; brothers, Mark Laws and Johnny Ray; sister, Kacey Laws; great-aunt, Linda Rivera; and step-grandfather, Gene Quinn.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Chris Meade will officiate and Justin’s siblings and friends will speak during the service. Inurnment will be with the family.

Donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service – https://www.alexfuneralservice.com/obituaries/justin-ray.