Foxx grabs Republican nomination for Congress

In the 2024 Republican primary on March 5 for the U.S. House of Representatives NC District 5 race, 10-term incumbent Virginia Foxx, of Boone, has defeated Ryan Mayberry of the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.

Foxx received 61,864 votes (67.83 percent) to Mayberry’s 29,341 votes (32.17 percent). Although Mayberry took the majority of votes in his home county, with 52.97 percent, Foxx won the majority in the other nine counties with margins of between 63 and 76 precent, according to unofficial results from the N.C. Board of Elections.

Mayberry stated after the race, “Thank you everyone for all your help and good wishes on our campaign. Virginia Foxx has won the Republican primary. I am 100% in support of her and will do what I can to make sure that both she and Donald Trump are both elected in November. Thank you all.”

He also noted, “Virginia won in a landslide but I did get more total votes (29,341) and the highest percentage of votes (32.17 percent) than anyone else who has run against her in a primary since she was first elected. In her first election, there was a run off and her opponent only got 19,201 votes but was 45.40 percent because it was a lower turnout.”

On Election Night, Foxx stated, in part: “Republican primary voters sent a clear message today: they are ready to send a reliable conservative who knows how to get things done back to Congress. Thank you to each voter who supported my campaign and endorsed my track-record of conservative solutions. I look forward to earning their support this fall…This victory is the fruit of the efforts of many hard-working and generous people. I’m so grateful to the countless friends and supporters who gave their time and energy to help get my message and track-record of conservative solutions out to voters across the 5th District. Serving the people of North Carolina in Congress will always be one of my life’s greatest honors. That’s why I will continue to focus on listening to and learning from the people of this district to ensure their voices are heard in Washington. My constituents can count on me never to stop fighting for them, to represent their interests and to uphold our Constitution.”

This November, Foxx will face Wilkesboro’s Chuck Hubbard.