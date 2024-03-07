Death by Distribution charged in 2023 death

A Taylorsville man has been charged in the 2023 overdose death of a family member, said Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell.

On March 7, 2024, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Isaiah Parson, age 24 of Taylorsville, with one count of Death by Distribution, which is a Class C Felony.

This charge is related to a Death investigation on April 15, 2023. The investigation showed Jezlyn Faith Parson, age 20 of Taylorsville was found deceased from an overdose.

As of the afternoon of March 7, Jacob Parson was in the custody of the Alexander County Detention Facility with a $500,000 secured bond. Jacob Parson had a first court appearance on March 11, 2024, in District Court.