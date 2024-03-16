On Saturday, March 16, 2024, Emily “Sue” Watts transitioned into her heavenly body while at her home in Taylorsville. One of Sue’s favorite Gospel songs says, “When I think of all the good things, He sent my way.”

The list of good things He sent Sue’s way includes many who have also passed on to glory before her. Her parents, Clara Barker Little and Lenzy Mayes, to whom she was born on Thursday, July 28, 1949; her brother, Lonnie Little; her grandparents, Cecil and Hattie Barker; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and half-siblings, have now all welcomed Sue to enjoy peace at long last.

More good things He sent her way are her first job at Hardee’s, her career as a bank teller, and her church. Sue’s banking career, of which she was so proud because of the people she came in contact with, spanned 42 years with the same employer, First Citizens Bank, formerly Wachovia.

She deeply loved her family, her friends, her church, her soap operas, and her Hallmark movies. Her compassionate heart always compelled her to give you a heartwarming smile while asking about you, even when she may have been in the middle of her own trials and tribulations.

Those left to think about, cherish, and honor Sue as a good thing He sent our way are her much-adored husband of 54 years, Steve; son, Brent Watts (Paul Rawson) of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; daughter, Tanesha Watts of the home; sister, Stephanie Grant (William) of Concord; aunts, Martha Jane Howell, Kay Barker, and Ann Howard (Sterling), all of Taylorsville; niece, Kimaya Grant of Charlotte; niece, Ashley Grant of Atlanta, Georgia; special family friend, Dwight; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family members, and friends.

Steve wishes to send a special thank you to Brent, Tanesha, Stephanie, and Paul, as Sue’s loving caregivers over the past few months.

A Celebration of Sue’s Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Macedonia Baptist Church with visitation inside the sanctuary from Noon until 12:45 p.m.

In Sue’s honor, please take a moment to stop and think about the good things He has sent your way.