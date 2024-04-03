Brown sentenced in murder of his mother



Christopher Lee Brown has pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 180-228 months (15 to 19 years) in prison. District Attorney Sarah Kirkman announced that the case was disposed during a recent term of Alexander County Superior Court before Judge Thomas H. Lock last week.

On October 14, 2020, at about 8:47 a.m, Alexander County 911 Communications received a call about a shooting that had occurred at a residence on Harbert Mountain Road, which runs off of Mount Olive Church Road in the Sugar Loaf Community of Alexander County, said then-Sheriff Chris Bowman. Officers responded to the residence, where they discovered a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and arm. Information received was that the suspect had left the scene armed and in a vehicle. A description of a small gray hatchback vehicle was given to responding officers. Officers en route to the scene located the vehicle at the intersection of NC Hwy. 16 North and Mount Olive Church Rd. The vehicle refused to stop. Officers gave chase to the vehicle, which headed back toward the scene of the shooting on Harbert Mountain Rd. Officers pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop near the residence on Harbert Mountain Rd., where the suspect was placed into custody.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Lee Brown, W/M, then age 36 of Taylorsville. The suspect was also identified as the son of the victim. Brown had a firearm in his possession when he was taken into custody. Further investigation showed that the shooting occurred as a result of a domestic dispute.