Three arrested in drug case



The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Taylorsville Police Department, have conducted an ongoing drug investigation involving Matthew Wood and April Atwood since the first of the year, according to Sheriff Chad Pennell.

On April 4, 2024, the Sheriff’s Office went to the residence where Wood and Atwood is staying to serve warrants for arrest for Trafficking Methamphetamine. While at the residence Officers found more controlled substance, which led to multiple charges on Wood and Atwood.

On April 4, 2024, at around 1:21pm, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Byron Wood, W/M age 41, of Taylorsville, with two counts Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substance, Traffic Methamphetamine, Possession Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Methamphetamine, Simple possession of Schedule VI, and three counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wood was placed under a $150,000 secured bond with a First District Court appearance on April 8, 2024.

Aaron Lee Horrocks, W/M age 47, of Granite Falls, was arrested with Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substance, Traffic Methamphetamine, Simple Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Horrocks was placed under a $75,000 secured bond with a First District Court appearance on April 8, 2024.

April Dawn Atwood, W/F age 44, of Taylorsville, was arrested with two counts of Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substance, two counts of Traffic Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Methamphetamine, Simple Possession of Schedule VI, Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Atwood was placed under a $200,000 secured bond with a First District Court appearance on April 8, 2024.