Phyllis Ann Fox Mills passed away peacefully on April 12, 2024, at the age of 80. She was loving and dedicated to her family, friends, and church.

She was born on July 16, 1943, in Alexander County, to Harvey Alexander Fox and Thursey Jane Fox. She was the second youngest of five siblings. She grew up on a farm where she spent time helping with their crops. She was passionate about learning and reading and, until recently, was an avid reader.

She earned an associate’s degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She spent the majority of her career working at UNC-Charlotte in the Women’s Studies Department and then at The School of Social Work. She had fond memories of the university and students and made lasting friendships.

In retirement, she loved to travel, especially taking cruises to Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean, and England. There was nothing that Phyllis loved more than being a grandmother and she was made for that role.

Phyllis was a woman of strong faith and joined Newell Baptist Church in the mid-1970s. She was an active member of the church, creating many lasting friendships.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard Clark Mills.

She is survived by her family that will miss her dearly including a son, Richard Edward and wife Hayes; a son, Andrew Alexander and wife Leslie; grandchildren, Hannah, Eli, and Chloe; a sister, Louise Hathcock; a sister-in-law, Helen Fox; a sister-in-law, Peggy Fox; a brother-in-law, James Wike; a sister-in-law, Martha Hoover; a sister-in-law, Ann Lawlor; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service in celebration of Phyllis’ life will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at King’s Church (formerly Newell Baptist Church) in Charlotte, officiated by Rev. Chad Ferrell. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to King’s Church, 9115 Newell Baptist Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28213; and Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate.

