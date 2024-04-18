Jacqueline “Jackie” Payne Deal, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at her home.

Jackie was born June 16, 1930, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Ransom Vance Payne and Pearlie Mae Warren Payne.

She worked for the Hiddenite Center for over 20 years and was a lifetime member of Liberty United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 46 years. She loved working outside in her flowers, providing many arrangements to the church and working at the Hiddenite Center. She enjoyed going to McDonald’s and eating breakfast with her friends.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Shuford Deal; sisters, Peggy Payne, Catherine Senter, and Judy Chapman; and brother, Roger Payne.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her two daughters, Nancy D. Alexander (Ron) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Diane D. Fox of Taylorsville; a son, Ricky Deal (Brenda) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Chris Welborne (Jane), James Welborne, Garrett Fox (Megan), Natika Morrison (Michael), and Cory Alexander (Anna); her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, Ali, Kristen, Justice, Madison, Mayson, Avery, and Ansleigh; her great-great-grandchild, Remi Jane; her sisters-in-law, Nancy Faulk, Juel Brafford (Delaney), and Patty Payne; her brother-in-law, Phil Chapman; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Liberty United Methodist Church. Pastor Ray Tavenner and Pastor Greg Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church or Iredell County Hospice.

