Michael Eric “Bubba” Pennell, 49, of Taylorsville, passed away on April 17, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born on April 4, 1968, son of the late James Franklin and Effie Beatrice “Bea” Chapman Pennell. He was a volunteer fireman for Central Alexander Fire Department for over 30 years and a 911 dispatcher for the Alexander County Sherriff’s Office for over 12 years, after being a factory worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Terry Plumley.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Amy Pennell; and his sisters, Nadine Plumley, Teresa Bumgarner and husband Randy, and Janet King and husband Denver; a niece, Jessie Plumley Reeves; and nephews, Steven Ester, Jason Bumgarner, Darren Bumgarner, and Nathan King. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Mecimore; and all his friends and colleagues in the Alexander County Emergency Services.

The family will receive friends at Millersville Baptist Church on April 22, 2017, from 1 till 3:45 p.m., in accordance to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. Funeral services are scheduled at 4:00 p.m., with the Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Brian Kerley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Richard Smith, Matt Jordan, Chris Brown, John Gant, Justin Deal, Tim Stewart, Kevin Miller, and Kurt Dyson.

Honorary pallbearers include the members of the Central Alexander Fire Department and Dusty LeVan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eric’s name to Central Alexander Fire Department, PO Box 878, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681, who faithfully served his mother.

