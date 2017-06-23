Reba Bell Lackey Lowrance, 94, of Stony Point, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2017, at Pisgah UMC, 488 Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite. Rev. Mike Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow in Pisgah UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., in the sanctuary of Pisgah UMC, prior to the service.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Lowrance Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.