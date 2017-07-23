Jerry Elijah Rushing, 80, of Taylorsville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his home.

He was born to the late Espie Elijah Rushing and Hazel Benton Rushing in Union County.

Jerry was an outdoorsman and liked to spend his time fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was owner of Chestnut Hunting Lodge. Jerry was the real ‘Duke of Hazzard’, creator of the Dukes of Hazzard, actor and stunt man. He was a Hall of Fame member of the North Carolina Bow Hunting Association along with being a Hall of Fame member of the North Carolina Trappers Association, and had a love for racing cars. He was a faithful member of Dover Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Rushing; and a granddaughter, Brandy Tarlton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Shelby Polk Rushing; a daughter, Darlene Tarlton; a sister, Phyllis Rushing Kiker of Monroe; and a great-grandson, Rowdy Tarlton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Alexander Funeral Service, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., in the Alexander Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Phil Jolly officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

