Mary Rachel Dyson Goble, 94, of Old Landfill Road, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Brian Center, in Hickory.

Mrs. Goble was born June 23, 1923, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Mark Dyson and Lona Mae Logan Dyson.

Rachel was a homemaker and a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She loved her flower garden as well as her vegetable garden.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Edward Goble; a grandson, Ray Bowles; three brothers, Ray Dyson, Cranford Dyson, and John Dyson; and a sister, Blanche Crouch.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Faye Johnson and husband Dale, Sue Webster and husband Kenneth, and Kathy Cline and husband Paul, all of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Sandy Hollar and husband Danny of Hickory, Richard Patterson and wife Billie of Hiddenite, Scott Cline and wife Lisa of Granite Quarry, and Krystle Cline of Charlotte; four great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Elbert Goble and wife Jane of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Ruth Dyson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Elbert Goble and Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

