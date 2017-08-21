Ronald Eugene Wilson, 63, of Hiddenite, passed away at his home on August 21, 2017 following a brief illness that began in February of 2017.

Mr. Wilson was born June 11, 1954, in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Morris M. and Martha Lucille Queen Wilson. He had been employed as a delivery driver for Building Center South, in Charlotte.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Cindy Hixon Wilson of the home.

No formal services are being planned at this time.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Wilson Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.