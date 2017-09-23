Alice Faye Gregory Barber, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on May 13, 1955, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Hosey Eugene and Mary Sue Gregory. She was a homemaker.

Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, Michael Gregory of Kannapolis; and three sisters, Peggy Din of Statesville, Mary Gregory of Statesville, and Rose Gregory of Mooresville.

Formal funeral arrangements have not been made at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

