Dora Patricia Betts Sturgill, 88, formerly of Abingdon, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at her daughter’s residence in Taylorsville.

Mrs. Sturgill was born August 12, 1929, in Banbury, England, the daughter of the late Reginald Alfred Betts and Agnus Louisa Stowell Betts.

She was married to Aldred Dayton “Pete” Sturgill until his death in 2002. They were married 50 years. Dora had worked as a seamstress, waitress, manager and was a homemaker. She was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Julie Dick of Abingdon, Maryland, and Lorraine Dick of Taylorsville; and a son, Steven P. Sturgill of Street, Maryland.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, October 14, 2017 in Hartford, Maryland.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.