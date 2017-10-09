Mary “Katherine” Owings Brewington, 95, formerly of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 9, 2017 at Burke Hospice.

She was born on February 4, 1922, the daughter of the late William “Dewey” and Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” Allen Owings. Katherine had worked for Schneider Mills and also as a child care worker for First Baptist Church Daycare Center.

She was a faithful member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. She also sang in the Community Choir and served as a volunteer at the Alexander County Hospital for a number of years. Katherine was awarded “Community Volunteer of the Year.”

After retirement, she and her husband “Bud” enjoyed going and visiting the nursing homes and the community. She loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irving “Bud” Minor Brewington, Jr; a son, Robert C. Brewington; brothers, Bill and Charles Owings; and a sister, Dorothy O. Fagan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Irving “Ray” Brewington (Janice Kimbrell) of Morganton, and Sylvia “Annette” B. Presley (Roger) of Winston-Salem; a daughter-in-law, Rita Pennell Brewington of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Lisa B. Richards (Eli), Kim B. Angle (T.J.), Kylie B. Vidrine (Brad), Dawn P. Smith (Michael), and Shane Presley (Shannon); and great-grandchildren, Dillon, Emilee, Trenten, Siara, Sophie, Payton, Grayson, Casey, and Bailey.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 12, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.

Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd, Valdese, NC 28690.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.