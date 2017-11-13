Mary Ella Herrin Matheson, 79, of Taylorsville, left this world on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 25, 1938, the daughter of the late Ellis and Laura McKee Herrin. Mary Ella was a homemaker and a member at First Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 57 years, Forrest Matheson; daughter, Robin Staley; sons, James and John Matheson; and sisters, Nancy Cook and Susan Levann.

There are no formal funeral arrangements planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent www.alexfuneralservice.com.