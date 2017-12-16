Harry Mitchell Deal, Jr., 76, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in Hickory.

He was born on May 19, 1941, in Alexander County, son of the late Harry M. Deal Sr. and Eloise Carter Deal.

Harry graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1959, where his passion for music began as a member of the school band, which lead to the formation of the Top 40, Beach Music Band, Harry Deal and the Galaxies. He graduated from Duke University in 1963, where he was a member of the Duke Marching Band and the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.

He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. Harry’s active career in music spanned more than 50 years with many accolades and recognitions for his musical achievements. In his free time, he enjoyed photography, tennis, music of all kinds, and was an avid Duke fan.

He is preceded in death by his son, David “Davo” Deal.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Geneva Pennell Deal; a daughter, Donna Harrington (Terry); grandchildren, Josie Martin, Shane Harrington (Roxanna), Ross Harrington, and Tanner Harrington; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Eaden, and Emmalyn; brother, Jimmy Deal (Myrna); a nephew, Dustin Deal (Elizabeth) of Hickory; a niece, Jennifer Patterson (Gary); aunts, Marilyn Harrington and Rachel Deal; and a number of cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at First Baptist Church, from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow, at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Dan Redding and Rev. Mark Robinette officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Pallbearers will be: David Guy, Tim Pennell, Dustin Deal, Andy Deal, John Deal, Ross Harrington, Jimmy White Jr, and Franklin Rice.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Gary Patterson, Dr. Rusty Faulkenberry, Mark Hollo, Danny Kerley, Mark Pennell, Alan Pennell, and Dr. Joel Inman.

All memorials may be made to the Music Ministry at First Baptist Church, 321 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.