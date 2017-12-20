Herbert Henry Tucker, Jr., 75, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 25, 1942, in Ticonderoga, New York, son of the late Herbert Henry Tucker, Sr. and Ethel DeLong Tucker. Herbert worked in accounting at Custom Creations for several years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 14 years, Mary Tucker; brother, Rick Tucker; children, Scott Tucker, Tracie Ratanasin, Andrea Rodriguez, Jami Blackchief, and Nathaniel Tucker, Joshua Ticker, and William Hackenberg Tucker.

There are no formal funeral arrangements planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family. There will be a memorial service at a later time in the home area of New York.

