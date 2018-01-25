Teresa Gail Mitchell Hoke, 61, of Hiddenite, left this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She entered into this world on December 10, 1956, the daughter of the late Dewey and Edith Webster Mitchell. She worked as a sewer for Craftmaster Furniture. Teresa was a member at Rocky Face Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Justin Hoke of Stony Point, and Tanya Hoke of Taylorsville; sister, Sheila Lackey of Hiddenite; and a brother, Randy Mitchell of Hiddenite.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at 2:30 p.m., at Rocky Face Baptist Church, with Rev. Ryan Hodges and Rev. Mark Dula officiating. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Rocky Face Baptist Church at 3085 Rocky Face Church Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

