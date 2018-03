Virginia Lee Helms, 84, of Taylorsville, died Monday, March 5, 2018 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Born September 29, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Seth Stafford and Callie Lail.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

