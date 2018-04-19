Petrina Glont Marinescu, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at her residence.

She was born to the late Ion and Alexandra Glont on June 27, 1928 in Romania. Petrina was an educator and attended the Christian Orthodox Church.

Along with her mother and father, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Stefan Marinescu; and two brothers, Marin and Jon Glont.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Alexandru Marinescu of Taylorsville; her daughter, Anda Krist of Portugal; five grandchildren, Michael and Alex Krist of California, Mihaela Patterson of Taylorsville, Stefan Marinescu of Washington State, and William Kirksey of Stony Point; a great-grandchild, Logan Patterson of Taylorsville; a sister, Florica Cojocaru of Romania; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private family viewing will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service.

The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 4:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.