Jane Sowards, 61, of Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at her residence.

Jane was born January 21, 1957, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of the late Edward Leo Sowards and Gweneth Brown Neilson.

She had worked as a medical secretary for 25 years. She was a talented artist, gourmet cook, and loved to garden. She was a mom to many and a big fan and supporter of upcoming artists. She never met a stranger and never gained an enemy.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include a son, Jarod Sowards and Molly Triplett, mother of her grandchild, of Taylorsville; a granddaughter, which was born April 14, 2018, Bailey Jane Triplett; a sister, Elizabeth Metz of Taylorsville; three brothers, Gary Sowards and wife Donna of Norwood, Colorado, Todd Sowards and wife Kristy of Taylorsville, and Brian Metz and wife Julie of Sacramento, California; her step-mother, Billie Sowards of Bethlehem; like a second son, Jacob Underwood of Taylorsville; and a very special friend, as a sister, Marta Hurley of Rockford, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

