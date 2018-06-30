Eva “Joyce” Smith Nelson, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

She was born on September 9, 1947, in Burke County, the daughter of Mary Eva McDaniel Pendley and the late Paul McKinney Smith. Joyce was a Registered Nurse for over 14 years and loved watching the news.

She was preceded in death by her father and sisters, Paulette, Ellie Koerner, and Patricia Pendley.

Along with her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, April Ramsey Brank and Donnell Ramsey Mace; brothers, Benjamin and Jerry Pendley, and Jules Smith; sisters, Janet Koopman, Linda Miller, and Jean Townsend; along with a number of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There are no formal services planned. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.