Janice Richards Matthews, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She was born April 12, 1955, in Caldwell County, to the late Jimmy Wade Richards and Shelby Jean Wyedith Griffin Richards. Janice was a member of Oxford Baptist Church in Conover.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Quincy William Matthews of Lenoir; a daughter, Angela Richards Johnson of Conover; a brother, Michael Lee Richards of Lenoir; and a sister, Sherry Ann Diamond of Bethlehem.

A service to celebrate Janice’s life will be held on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Oxford Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Matthews Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.