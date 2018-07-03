Phyllis Pauline Pierce

February 1, 1943 – July 3, 2018

Phyllis was born in Alexander County. She was the daughter of Ben Elbert and Rose Mitchell Pierce.

She was of the Baptist faith and attended Stony Point High School. She had attended Turning Point Services in Taylorsville for over 30 years.

Phyllis loved professional wrestling, the Special Olympics, and spending time each day with her friends at Turning Point.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, J.C. Pierce, J.R. Pierce, and Graydon Pierce; and sisters, Essie Mae Hall and Marie Mecimore.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda Pardue and husband Paul, and Arlene Keever and husband Kenny, all of Taylorsville; brother, James Pierce and wife Gail of Statesville; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, July 7 at 1 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Stony Point. Rev. Jamie Steele and Dr. Micheal Pardue, Sr. will officiate.

Pallbearers include: Willard Pierce, Mark Crouch, Alan Pierce, Ben Mecimore, Micheal Pardue, and Sonny Rodriguez.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given in Phyllis’ memory to the Special Olympics of Alexander County, C/O Amy Pruett, 45 Wildoak Circle, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

