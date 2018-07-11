Wesley Ernest Bunton “Junior”, 83, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly at Iredell Memorial Hospital on July 11, 2018.

Junior was born April 17, 1935, in Iredell County, to the late Wesley W. and Essie S. Bunton.

On June 3, 1955, he married Shirley Mason Bunton who survives. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage.

Junior was a carpenter, farmer, and also worked for Somers Lumber in Union Grove for over 40 years. For the past eight years, he served as a caregiver for his wife who suffers from dementia. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Rev. Tony Bunton and wife Pamela of Statesville; two daughters, Debbie Mays and husband Randy of Taylorsville, and Sharon Adams and husband Dale of Hiddenite; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; other family and many friends; and his special pet cat, Thor.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Fairview Baptist Church, 41 Center Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636. Rev. Durant Barr, Rev. William Wease, and Rev. Tony E. Bunton will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held before the service from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Junior’s memory may be made to Gideons International, Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

