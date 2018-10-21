Amy Elizabeth Drummond Burriss, 47, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House. She had been in declining health for six years and seriously ill for one month.

Amy was born June 4, 1971, in Seminole County, Florida. She served in the U.S. Navy from June 1993 until June 1997, where she was awarded numerous medals.

She was a member of Donate Life. “Every breath is a gift….Be a hero, be an organ donor.” She devoted her life to her family and friends while being a mentor to many and a friend to all who met her. Amy was employed as a Teacher’s Assistant at Hiddenite Elementary School until 2009 and then fulfilled her dream of becoming a stay at home mom.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jonathan Burriss; children, Samuel Dyal Powers, Madison Olivia Powers, and Lydia Payton Powers; father, Bruce Allen Drummond of Hiddenite; mother, Betsy Coffey and her husband Tony Coffey of Statesville; sister, Allyson Taylor and her husband Donald of Statesville; and nieces and nephews, Shelby Drummond, Dylan Watts, Jaxson Taylor, and Brody Taylor.

At Amy’s request, there will be a private ceremony for the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SECU Family House at https://www.secufamilyhouse.org/donate-now.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Burriss Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Amy Elizabeth Drummond Burriss.