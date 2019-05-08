Dennis Eugene VanHorn, 69, of Bethlehem, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Born to the late William and Mary Helen VanHorn, Dennis served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from General Motors auto industry. He was a very charismatic man, loved camping and hunting, and believed in working hard.

Along with his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Conlin of Newfane, New York.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 50 years, Donna VanHorn; son, Dennis VanHorn Jr. of St. Pete, Florida; daughter, Rebekah (Andrew) Monthony of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Miranda (Donald) Nugent, Andrew Jr., and Alexis Monthony; brother, William VanHorn; and sister, Sharen (Gordan) Haseley.

Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.