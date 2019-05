Paul Richard Lackey, 62, passed away at home in Statesville on Friday, May 24, 2019.

He was born July 5, 1956, in Alexander County, to the late Richard Gale and Evelyn Miller Lackey. He had been employed as an electronics tech.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd, Stony Point.

