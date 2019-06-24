Mary Ann Crouch, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away on June 24, 2019 at her residence after a period of declining health.

Mary was born to Jerry Lee Hefner and Katherine Louise Trimm Hendrix. She was a member at The Purpose Church in Taylorsville, was considered artistic, loved to paint, loved her church, loved her “woman’s best friend” – Sissy, was a caregiver to anyone and everyone, always expressing her love of Jesus. During her working career, Mary was a sewer at Oxford Glove in Claremont.

She was preceded in death by her mother and grandmother, Rena Eckard.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mary include her father, Jerry Lee Hefner of Conover; a sister, Tina Ramsey (Richard) of Maiden; a brother, Ricky Lee Hefner of Conover; a sister-in-law, Polly Kistler of Newton; two nephews, Andrew Lee Hefner and Brad Lee Ramsey; a special child, Summer; along with her best friends, David Lee Crouch and Peggy Murphy of Taylorsville, Kathy Bowles of Hiddenite, Vickie Patterson and JoAnn Matthews, both of Conover, and Rhonda Allison and Paul Martin.

Visitation will be on her birthday, Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Todd Simmerly officiating. Inurnment will be at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church in Conover with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

